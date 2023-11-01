Mt. Bachelor announces seasonal worker housing partnership with Bend’s Campfire Hotel; 52 beds made available

(Update: Comments, more details from hotel and Mt. Bachelor)

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Mt. Bachelor announced on Wednesday a new partnership with Bend’s Campfire Hotel, to offer seasonal employee housing for the upcoming winter season.

Here's their full announcement, and some added info:

Marking an important step toward increasing affordable employee housing options across the region, Mt. Bachelor seasonal employees can immediately apply for a single- or double-occupancy room, starting in early November 2023 through April 2024.

“At Mt. Bachelor, we're dedicated to supporting our employees, both on and off the mountain,” said John Merriman, Mt. Bachelor President and General Manager. “We are excited about our new partnership with Campfire Hotel to enhance the overall experience for our dedicated staff and contribute to this vibrant community. Our team is committed to continuing to explore and expand workforce housing opportunities moving forward.”

With 52 beds available for employees, Campfire Hotel offers an ideal location for Mt. Bachelor’s seasonal workforce, with convenient access to the Hawthorne Station shuttle pickup, close proximity to dining and grocery options, and a range of onsite amenities, including “The Outpost,” a communal lounge area at Campfire Hotel. This lounge is equipped with a big-screen TV and some kitchen appliances, providing a welcoming space for employees to relax and connect.

“As our community continues to grow and thrive, it's clear there's a need for additional workforce housing, in this case pertaining to Mt. Bachelor,” says Daniel Elder, general manager at Campfire Hotel. “We are happy to provide that resource, if it allows additional on-mountain employment. This is our small contribution in partnership with Mt. Bachelor to enhance the winter experience for our local community and visitors."

The rooms acquired by Mt. Bachelor equate to 30% of the hotel's total available occupancy, Elder told NewsChannel 21.

On Mt. Bachelor's website, along with an application form, the resort says employee housing at the hotel will be available Nov. 15-April 30, and notes limited capacity and that most rooms are double occupancy. Those applying must be over 18, have confirmed full-time employment and pass a background check.

Lauren Burke, Mt. Bachelor's director of marketing and communications, told us, "We offer a monthly rate depending on the room type, and payment is taken via a bi-weekly employee payroll deduction. Employees receive information on housing options when they are offered a position and through Mt. Bachelor employee orientations – they apply directly through our website.

"We are focused on continually enhancing our employee experience, and having workforce housing options helps support the needs of our people and retain our employee base throughout the winter season," Burke added. "The location and amenities of Campfire were a perfect fit for our team, and we are incredibly excited about this new partnership."

To learn more, visit www.mtbachelor.com and www.campfirehotel.com.

ABOUT MT. BACHELOR

Mt. Bachelor is the premier ski area in the Pacific Northwest, offering 4,323 acres of lift-accessible terrain with 360-degree descents from its 9,065’ volcanic peak. The mountain resort is served by three carpets and 12 lifts, eight of which feature high-speed quads. Mt. Bachelor also features fifteen terrain parks, 56 km of groomed cross-country trails, snowshoeing, tubing, sled dog rides. Summer attractions including downhill mountain biking, ZipTour ziplining, and whitewater rafting with Sun Country Tours. Mt. Bachelor is part of POWDR, a family-owned and operated Adventure Lifestyle Company©. For more information visit www.mtbachelor.com.

ABOUT CAMPFIRE HOTEL

The Campfire Hotel in Bend, Oregon, gives Oregon Camp Culture an urban adventure spin. With 100 freshly renovated and vintage camp-inspired guest rooms, an onsite pool, and plenty of space to store your outdoor gear, you'll have plenty of space to unpack, unwind, and hang out by the Fire. Additional highlights include the 900-sq foot in-ground guests-only swimming pool and hot tub, community fire pit for hanging with your crew or meeting new folks, and Canteen lobby bar & café. Local adventure add-ons for epic outdoor fun include complimentary use of Breedlove & Dean Guitars, free local coffee in the lobby, and a highly-curated Campfire store. Free guests-only WiFi for planning your daily escapades Friendly and knowledgeable staff who double as Bend adventure experts. Campfire Hotel is the brainchild of developer Tod Breslau, along with the sister properties, which include Portland's iconic Jupiter Hotel and Hood River Hotel, a historic 40-room boutique hotel in the Columbia Gorge.