Avelo Airlines returns seasonal nonstop Redmond-Palm Springs flights, reports 13,000 first-year customers

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Avelo Airlines is celebrating the return of nonstop service from Redmond Municipal Airport (RDM) to Palm Springs International Airport (PSP) – one year after launching the exclusive seasonal service. Avelo is the only airline that flies nonstop between Central Oregon and Palm Springs.

Special first-anniversary one-way fares between RDM and PSP, starting at $74*, can be booked at AveloAir.com, the airline said in its announcement, which we have in full below:

One year of Flying Between Bend and Palm Springs

In November 2022, Avelo Airlines launched seasonal nonstop service between RDM and PSP. Since launching the seasonal route, Avelo has flown over 13,000 Customers between Palm Springs and RDM. Avelo has achieved a nearly perfect completion factor – cancelling less than 1% of its flights on this seasonal route over the last year.

Avelo Airlines Chairman and CEO Andrew Levy said, “We’ve been very encouraged by the Customer response Avelo has received since launching our exclusive seasonal nonstop service to Palm Springs. Avelo has made flying between RDM and PSP easier, faster and more affordable than ever. We look forward to inspiring even more people to travel between Palm Springs and Central Oregon this season.”

Redmond Mayor Ed Fitch said, “On behalf of the Central Oregon community, I would like to express our deep appreciation to Avelo, for providing direct service to Palm Springs. The ability to fly to Palm Springs directly has brought much joy to those who have made the trip.”

The PSP-RDM route operates twice-weekly (Thursday and Sunday), with an additional day (Tuesday) added over the Christmas holiday.

Exploring Natural Beauty Palm Springs, CA

Greater Palm Springs is a picturesque destination featuring an array of accommodations, from luxury resorts and chic hotels to historic inns and midcentury modern home rentals. Offering a celebrated art, culinary, and festival scene, Greater Palm Springs draws visitors from around the globe with year-round attractions and events. The destination’s agricultural bounty and world-class resorts draw the most innovative chefs from around the globe. Greater Palm Springs continues to be a place of healing and natural beauty. Wellness seekers will want to explore the destination’s world-class spas and natural hot mineral springs, which offer a wide variety of unique options to relax and rejuvenate. Outdoor enthusiasts can fill their days with miles of hiking, biking, and equestrian trails throughout the Indian Canyons, Santa Rosa and San Jacinto mountains, and Joshua Tree National Park.

