NewsChannel 21 to debut new, state-of-the-art studio in Monday evening newscasts

Brand-new news set, weather center brings latest look and technology to serve our viewers

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- NewsChannel 21 is proud to unveil its new, state-of-the-art studio to our Central Oregon viewers.

After months of design, planning and construction, the entirely rebuilt news set and weather center represent the first major upgrade in 15 years. The ambitious project brings the latest technology to the space for delivering the High Desert’s news to the community with impressive visual impact.

Viewers will get to see the new-look studio live on air Monday, November 20th for the NewsChannel 21 FOX at 4 p.m. newscast.

Features include a ​13-foot screen to display images related to news content or stunning scenic images of Central Oregon. An additional ​9-foot wall of monitors will serve as a reporter presentation area, providing the opportunity to showcase related video.

The upgraded, cutting-edge weather center features its own impressive set of monitors for delivering the most accurate, understandable, and visually complete forecasts.

The set includes wood accents and an earthy color palette, as a nod to Central Oregon's vibrant outdoors.

Veteran evening news anchor Lee Anderson says: “In my more than two decades at KTVZ, I have never seen this type of transformation to the studio space. Our ability to deliver comprehensive local news, sports and weather across multiple newscasts will only be enhanced by the new surroundings."

News Director Cathy Marshall says: “This new set provides the perfect backdrop for continuing our commitment to the community as the market’s news leader.”

General Manager Ron Parodi shared, “The entire team at NewsChannel 21 is so proud of this new studio and production facility. This significant investment toward how we serve Central Oregon is a statement of our commitment to the important role that we perform each day. We are the market leader in news, thanks to our viewers, and we hope you will agree that our new presentation will reflect such an honor.”

Overall, these significant improvements to the studio will provide a huge amount of flexibility that will give us endless ways to help bring stories to life.

For more information, contact News Director Cathy Marshall at cathy.marshall@ktvz.com or call 541.383.2121.

About NewsChannel 21:

Since 1977, NewsChannel 21 (KTVZ, KFXO, NTVZ, KQRE) has worked to provide Central Oregon with accurate, reliable, and essential media and advertising services that connect the people in our community. To learn more about NewsChannel 21, visit ktvz.com.