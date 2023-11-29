Upcoming C.O. event puts spotlight on construction industry worker safety and health, offers training

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A two-day training conference in Central Oregon will offer multiple training opportunities for workers in the residential, commercial, and industrial construction industries to increase their safety and health while on the job.

The Mid-Oregon Construction Safety Summit, held Jan. 29-30, 2024, will address a variety of topics, including fall protection, excavation safety, silica exposure risks, electrical safety, and safety technologies.

Attendees will have access to a range of training sessions, including the OSHA 10-hour training for construction, work zone safety and flagging, rigging and signaling for cranes, and first aid. Certifications and recertifications will be available. Also, the conference will offer opportunities to earn continuing education credits, including through Oregon’s Construction Contractors Board and Landscape Contractors Board.

Oregon Occupational Safety and Health (Oregon OSHA), a division of the Department of Consumer and Business Services, encourages employers and workers to attend the 21st annual Mid-Oregon Construction Safety Summit at the Riverhouse on the Deschutes in Bend. Oregon OSHA is one of several partners presenting the summit.

The event’s keynote presentation, “Extraordinarily Average Guy,” will be delivered by Dan Plexman, who nearly lost his life in an industrial accident 15 years ago. Since that near-death experience, Plexman has transformed himself into a champion arm wrestler and speaker on workplace safety. His presentation will reinforce critical points to keep in mind when it comes to on-the-job safety and health, including that all workplace accidents are preventable.

The Mid-Oregon Construction Safety Summit’s other sessions include:

Preventing fall hazard exposures

Serious injury fatality prevention

Mental health awareness

Employment law update

Construction A to Z

Underground line safety

Safety committees and meetings

Registration for the event’s pre-conference workshops (Monday, Jan. 29) is $70. Conference registration (Tuesday, Jan. 30) is $100. Registration for the OSHA 10-hour training for construction is $150 for both days. The cost of attending the workshop on rigging and signaling for cranes (Monday, Jan. 29) is $295. To register, go to safetyseries.cventevents.com/summit24.

For more information, contact the Oregon OSHA Conference Section, 503-947-7411 or oregon.conferences@dcbs.oregon.gov. For information about other upcoming safety conferences, visit Oregon OSHA’s online conferences page.

###

Oregon OSHA, a division of the Department of Consumer and Business Services, enforces the state's workplace safety and health rules and works to improve workplace safety and health for all Oregon workers. For more information, go to osha.oregon.gov.

The Department of Consumer and Business Services is Oregon's largest business regulatory and consumer protection agency. For more information, go to www.oregon.gov/dcbs/.