Sisters Middle School wins in national STEM contest

Central Oregon

SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Sisters Middle School has been named one of the winners in Oregon in the Samsung Solve for Tomorrow contest. The school was chosen from thousands of entries nationwide as one of the 100 winners from 50 states.

The school’s entry was a proposed project addressing how to detect black ice on the roads to prevent future car accidents.

The project is a programmable road sign that alerts drivers of where black ice is present.

As a reward for their achievements, the students will receive $15,000 in technology to help with their project. In addition, the school will receive a Samsung video kit to help them create a video that showcases their project’s development.

The video the students create will then be used for the chance to advance to the next phase of the contest. Twenty finalists will then be selected to travel to the final event in the spring, where they will present their project to a panel of judges.

For achieving National Finalist status, schools will be awarded $50,000 in technology and classroom materials.

For information about the Samsung Solve For Tomorrow Contest, visit https://www.samsung.com/us/solvefortomorrow/.