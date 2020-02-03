Bend coyote’s dog attack sparks concern among pet owners

Central Oregon

ODFW offers tips to avoid dangerous encounters

BEND, Ore. ( KTVZ ) -- Coyote sightings are fairly common in the Bend area, but after one coyote viciously attacked a dog recently, some pet owners are expressing concern for the safety of their pets.

Patric Douglas told NewsChannel 21 Monday one of his family members let their pitbull mix dog out early in the morning to use the bathroom and it was attacked by two coyotes in Tetherow.

The dog suffered injuries to his rear and was bitten in the neck.

Though the 55-pound dog is now recovering, the initial wound was almost to the bone and about a half-dollar in size. Douglas wants others to stay aware of their surroundings.

"Be aware regionally of where animals are being troublesome," Douglas said. "They have just the right to be here, just like any other wild animal. Be more vigilant. If you see something on social media that says, 'Hey, there is a cougar in this area, or two particularly aggressive coyotes,' be aware of that and modify, particularly your own behavior. Make sure that you're watching your animals, or that they are on leash."

ODFW wildlife biologist Andrew Walch says coyote sightings are common, but attacks less so.

He says it's now breeding season, and toward the end of winter and early spring is when coyotes might be more aggressive, because of the birth of new pups.

He recommends that you not leave open pet food out and that you survey the area before you let your pets out to relieve themselves.

Most importantly, Walch urges dog owners to be mindful toward the end of coyote breeding season, because when pups are born, dogs are viewed as more of a threat to them.