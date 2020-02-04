DCSO seeks information on missing Bend-area man

Central Oregon

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office turned to the public for help Tuesday in finding a missing Bend-area homeless man.

Glenn F. Jordan, 58, also known as “Smokey,” was reported missing after not showing up for an appointment in Bend on Monday, Sgt. William Bailey said.

Jordan’s phone is off and he has not contacted friends, as he usually does on a daily basis, Bailey said.

Sheriff’s detectives have confirmed Jordan last was seen at Home Depot in Bend at noon on Sunday. A security photo from his visit there was provided.

Jordan is about 5-foot-6 and weighing about 120 pounds. He last was seen wearing black pants, black shirt and a brown jacket.

Jordan is reported to be homeless and frequents businesses at the north end of Bend. Bailey said detectives found his campsite Tuesday and it did not appear he had been there recently.

For a welfare check on Jordan, anyone with information or who knows Jordan’s current whereabouts is asked to call non-emergency dispatchers at 541-693-6911, reference No. 20-36591.