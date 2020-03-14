C.O. COVID-19 impacts: Saturday notices, event, program cancellations

Central Oregon

Libraries may close; park board won't meet

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here's a list of event or program cancellations or other local virus-related information shared Saturday with NewsChannel 21. Please send any information you wish added to stories@ktvz.com.

Notice from the Deschutes Public Library:

The Deschutes Public Library Board of Directors is holding an emergency board meeting at 4 p.m. Saturday to discuss the possible need for a full or partial library closure in response to COVID-19.

From the Bend Park and Recreation District:

Due to the closures of the district buildings, the BPRD Board meeting scheduled for Tuesday evening has been canceled.

Crook County Library Cancels Some Programs

PRINEVILLE, Ore.— Starting Monday, March 16, Crook County Library is canceling some of its regular programming to help mitigate the potential spread of novel coronavirus (COVID-19). The library building itself will remain open with its regular complement of services and has implemented a more aggressive schedule of sanitation.

The following programs will be cancelled from Monday, March 16, through Sunday, April 12.

Family Storytime

Full STEAM Ahead

Teen Tabletop Games

Teen Late Night

Teen Crafternoon

Make It Tuesday

Friends of the Library Third Saturday Sale

Chapters Bookstore for Kids

Programs that are one-on-one in nature will continue as scheduled, including Drop-In Tech Help (Wednesdays, 1:00-2:30 PM) and Thrive Social Work visits (Tuesdays, 11:00 AM-1:00 PM, 2:00-5:00 PM; Fridays, 12:00-3:00 PM). Some programs offered in partnership with other organizations, such as People From Our Past, will continue until further notice.

These cancellations are subject to change, and more events may be cancelled pending the local health situation. Check the library’s website at https://crooklib.org for the most up-to-date information.

Third-parties hosting events in the library’s meeting rooms are making individual decisions on whether to continue their gatherings. If you plan to attend such a function, please check with the event coordinator.

The decision to cancel programs was made in response to Crook County’s recent Emergency Health Declaration and in consultation with local health professionals, including the Crook County Health Department. While the library continues to offer some services and programs, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Oregon Health Authority, and other health professionals advise that elderly, immunocompromised, and sick individuals avoid public gathering spaces.

The library offers numerous electronic resources for those who are unable to access the physical building. These services include OverDrive (e-books and e-audio), Gale general magazine and newspaper databases, and other resources covering genealogy, automotive and small engine repair, and law. All of these can be accessed at https://www.crooklib.org/library/page/research-learning.

For the most up-to-date information on the novel coronavirus, Crook County Library recommends the following resources:

Crook County Health Department

https://co.crook.or.us/health

https://co.crook.or.us/health Central Oregon Emergency Information Network

http://coemergencyinfo.blogspot.com/

http://coemergencyinfo.blogspot.com/ Oregon Health Authority

https://www.oregon.gov/oha/PH/DISEASESCONDITIONS/DISEASESAZ/Pages/emerging-respiratory-infections.aspx

https://www.oregon.gov/oha/PH/DISEASESCONDITIONS/DISEASESAZ/Pages/emerging-respiratory-infections.aspx Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/ World Health Organization (WHO)

https://www.who.int/emergencies/diseases/novel-coronavirus-2019

OSU Extension Addresses COVID-19

REDMOND, Ore. -- OSU Extension is working to keep our communities safe. In this effort, all Extension programming (including 4-H) is being provided via technology, postponed or canceled.

Additionally, effective March 16, the Deschutes County Extension office will be closed to the public. Faculty and staff will continue to be available via email, phone and web-conference.

We will continue monitoring the situation in conjunction with local and state health authorities and our leadership team from Oregon State University in a continued effort to make the best possible decisions for the people in our community, our staff, and their families.

You can find up to date communication regarding closure and programming on our website: https://extension.oregonstate.edu/deschutes or by calling our office at 541-548-6088. Thank you for your patience and understanding as we work together to mitigate the challenges COVID-19 has brought to our community and beyond.

Notice from Friends of Redmond:

Like many of you, we are following the spread of COVID-19. The health and well-being of our customers, artists and volunteers is our top priority.

In line with the recommendations of the CDC, we are

CANCELLING

The Friends Bookshop

Open House and Art Reception

Originally scheduled for Friday, March 20th.

We hope to reschedule this event as soon as it is safe to do so.

Thank you for your understanding

and continuing support.

Friends of Redmond Oregon Board of Directors

Grace First Lutheran Church in Bend will not have services on Sunday, March 15th and Sunday, March 22nd. All other in-person meeting (such as bible studies, council meetings, etc) during that time period are also canceled.

Pastor Andrew Bansemer will be doing an online service at (9:30 AM on those Sundays) on Facebook Live, at the Grace First Lutheran Facebook page.