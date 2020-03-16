C.O. COVID-19 impacts: Monday event, program cancellation, notices

Central Oregon

Here is Monday's running list of event or program cancellations or notices. Feel free to send your group's to stories@ktvz.com.

--

High Desert Chamber Music Announces Postponement of Upcoming Event in the HDCM Concert Series

Bend, OR – High Desert Chamber Music announces the postponement of the upcoming concert featuring the Crown City String Quartet on March 28, 2020. Please see the announcement from Executive Director Isabelle Senger below:

Dear High Desert Chamber Music Supporters and Friends,

I am writing today to share with you that we are postponing the upcoming concert in the HDCM Concert Series featuring the Crown City String Quartet, scheduled for March 28, 2020. As you likely know, the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) is having a major impact on communities and businesses across the country, and we are not immune to this in Central Oregon. We care deeply about the health and well-being of our community, performing artists, patrons, and supporters, and out of an abundance of caution we feel this action is appropriate to put our individual and collective health first.

We will continue to monitor this situation closely and take appropriate actions to ensure the health and well-being of our community. Given the popularity of the Crown City String Quartet, we are working diligently to reschedule this concert for later this summer when we are likely to have more clarity about the situation and can safely present a public event. All existing tickets will be honored at this to-be-rescheduled concert. If your circumstances allow it, please hold any refund requests until later this spring.

We sincerely value your understanding and support during this extraordinary time. Our hope is that our small non-profit organization, the many other impacted small local businesses, and our community at large will weather this storm with resilience.

We wish you all well, and thank you for your support of live classical music in Central Oregon over the past twelve years!

Sincerely,

Isabelle Senger

Executive Director

HDCM Board of Directors: Ethan Gray, President; Rick Samco, Treasurer; David Gilmore, Secretary; Patricia Rogers, Betsy Warriner, Charlie Wintch

Further information:

541.306.3988 / info@highdesertchambermusic.com / 961 NW Brooks St. (Downtown Bend)

--

From At Liberty Arts Collaborative;

At Liberty will be closed until further notice and our April First Friday Event has been cancelled.

Please keep your eyes peeled for a virtual tour of our current exhibition and stay safe.

TEMPORARILY CLOSED:

Jim Riswold's

Russians & Americans & One Italian

At Liberty Arts Collaborative 849 NW Wall St Bend, OR 458-206-3040



