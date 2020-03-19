St. Charles seeks public donations of much-needed masks, respirators, gowns

Central Oregon

Hand sanitizers, other supplies also accepted at free school meal sites; testing expanding - still not enough, OHA says

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – The shortage of key medical supplies due to the global COVID-19 pandemic has gotten so dire that St. Charles Health System late Thursday asked for the public’s help with donations of much-needed personal protective equipment, also known as PPE.

Here's their full statement of what is needed, and where and when they can be donated:

Hospitals around the country are facing critical shortages of such supplies due to COVID-19 pandemic-related interruptions in manufacturing and distribution as well as a dramatic increase in global demand. As a result, St. Charles is actively working to both conserve and to acquire more protective equipment for its caregivers and patients.

“Our supplies are running critically low and there doesn’t appear to be much relief in sight. Our vendors are unable to deliver on our orders and the state’s stockpile is depleted,” said Iman Simmons, chief operating officer. “We are taking advantage of every opportunity we have to safely conserve PPE. But there’s simply no getting around the fact that we need more supplies—and we need them soon.”

Specifically, St. Charles is seeking the following:

N95 masks

NIOSH-approved respirators, including: N95, N99, N100 P95, P99, P100 R95, R99, R10

Any type of surgical mask, including pediatric ear loop masks

Isolation gowns

Nitrile exam gloves

Hand sanitizer (any brand is fine, but cannot have glitter)

Rubbing alcohol

Pure aloe vera gel

Lactated ringers

Medical face shields

Full boxes of these items are preferable, but partial boxes can be accepted if clean.

“We are thankful for our incredible community partners in education who are helping to get the word out and managing drop-off locations for these critical supplies,” Simmons said.

Starting Friday and through March 27, donations can be dropped off on weekdays during local schools’ free meals programs at specified hours at the following sites:

Friday, March 20

Bend area

From 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.:

Ensworth Elementary School, 2150 NE Dagget Lane

Sky View Middle School, 63555 18th St.

Bend Senior High School, 230 NE 6 th St.

St. Elk Meadow Elementary School, 60880 Brookswood Blvd.

La Pine area

From 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

La Pine High School, 51633 Coach Road

Prineville area

From noon to 1 p.m.

Crook County School District, Pioneer South, 641 E First St.

Redmond area

From 10 a.m. to noon

Redmond Fire Station, 341 NW Dogwood Ave.

Sisters area

From 8 to 8:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. to noon

Sisters Elementary School, 611 E. Cascade Ave.

Monday, March 23 – Friday, March 27 (Spring Break)

Bend area

From 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.:

Bend Senior High School, 230 NE 6th St.

La Pine area

From 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

La Pine High School, 51633 Coach Road, La Pine

Prineville area

From noon to 1 p.m.

Crook County School District, Pioneer South, 641 E First St.

Redmond area

From 10 a.m. to noon

Redmond Fire Station, 341 NW Dogwood Ave.

Please do not drop off supplies at St. Charles hospitals and clinics.

Here's the rest of the Thursday afternoon update from the Central Oregon Emergency Information Network:

“COVID-19 TESTING EXPANDING, NOT ENOUGH”

According to Oregon Health Authority, many Oregonians are seeking to be tested for COVID-19. The reality is that Oregon’s state public health laboratory has received limited testing supplies from the federal government. Oregon health officials have prioritized their limited testing resources for the sickest people and the people who are most at-risk.

Oregon health providers and OHA are doing what they can to open the testing pipeline. According to OHA, several urgent care clinics are testing people who are experiencing flu-like symptoms, including fever. (Reminder: Individuals should call ahead to health care providers before arriving.)

“It’s important for Oregonians to understand testing supplies remain limited due to federal decisions. While we’ve authorized outpatient clinicians to use their discretion, we know they cannot order a test for everyone who wants one. They will continue to exercise their clinical judgement, as commercial labs work hard to ramp up their capacity. We simply don’t have all the testing capability we want,” said Patrick Allen, Director of Oregon Health Authority.

CLOSURES, CHANGES

City of Redmond

The City of Redmond will extend existing public access restrictions to City-owned buildings thru April 28, 2010 or until further notice. All City services will continue, and staff will be available by phone or email during normal business hours. The Redmond Police Department encourages residents to use their online reporting tool for non-emergency reports:www.ci.redmond.or.us/reportacrime, or call the non-emergency line at 541-693-6911. All emergencies should dial 9-1-1. For a complete list of changes to City procedures due to COVID-19, please visit City of Redmond website atwww.ci.redmond.or.us.

