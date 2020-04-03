2020 Pole Pedal Paddle canceled due to COVID-19

Central Oregon

Race director: Cancellation 'beyond devastating'

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Mt. Bachelor Sports Education Foundation announced Friday that the 44th Annual SELCO Pole Pedal Paddle, scheduled to take place May 16 has been cancelled due to the current COVID-19 pandemic.

Racers who pre-registered will have the option of rolling over their entry fee to the 2021 event, or donating their entry to support MBSEF, the event’s beneficiary.

“With so much uncertainty regarding COVID-19, and the current ‘Stay Home, Save Lives’ proclamation, we knew that the responsible and prudent thing to do for the community was to cancel the event,” said PPP Race Director Molly Cogswell-Kelley. “Over half of our participants come from outside of Central Oregon, and traveling to Bend is just not an option right now. Not having the 44th Annual SELCO Pole Pedal Paddle, the longest running multisport event in Central Oregon, is beyond devastating.”

The PPP is the largest annual fundraiser for the Mt. Bachelor Sports Education Foundation. Founded in 1927 as the Skyliners Club, MBSEF is a local nonprofit that serves more than 600 youth athletes in competitive Alpine and Nordic Skiing, Freeride Skiing, Freeride Snowboarding and Cycling.

The SELCO Pole Pedal Paddle’s date for 2021 is May 15, 2021. In the meantime, registered participants and the community at large can visit www.pppbend.com for more information or to donate to the newly established “Future of the PPP Fund,” which supports MBSEF and the Pole Pedal Paddle.

The SELCO Kid’s Mini PPP, scheduled for May 17, has been postponed and may be rescheduled for a date in September. More information on the SELCO Kid’s Mini PPP will be available once a decision has been made.

For more information, contact molly@mbsef.org or call 541-480-6975. About the Mt. Bachelor Sports Education Foundation:

The Mt. Bachelor Sports Education Foundation is a nonprofit organization that creates opportunities through competitive snow sports programs to support Central Oregon athletes in achieving their individual athletic, academic, and personal goals. Its vision is to positively impact the life of every athlete it serves. For more information on MBSEF and its programs, visit www.mbsef.org.