Old McKenzie Pass Highway reopens to motorists

Central Oregon

SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Old McKenzie Pass Highway, Oregon’s historic Highway 242, reopened to motor vehicles on Monday.

Motorists driving on this curvy road need to be aware of bicyclists and pedestrians on the roadway and take proper precautions, ODOT advised.

Vehicles longer than 35 feet are prohibited from using the twisting, curving highway, which is closed during the winter due to heavy snow -- nine feet in places this spring, ODOT reported.

The first route over the McKenzie Pass, known as Craig's McKenzie Salt Springs/Deschutes Wagon Road, was completed in 1872.

The McKenzie Pass Highway became a seasonal scenic highway in 1962 with the completion of the Clear Lake-Belknap Springs section of OR 126.

ODOT has established the third Monday in June as a tentative permanent opening day for motor vehicles, to allow all users to plan activities on the highway.