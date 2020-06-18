Juniper Canyon Road head-on DUII crash leaves both drivers injured

Central Oregon

Crook County sheriff's sergeant: 'Alcohol a factor with both drivers'

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) – A head-on crash of two pickup trucks on Southeast Juniper Canyon Road Wednesday night left both drivers seriously injured, Crook County sheriff’s deputies said. “Alcohol was definitely a factor with both drivers.” Sgt. Brian Bottoms added.

Deputies were dispatched around 10:10 p.m. to the reported crash near milepost 1 on Southeast Juniper Canyon Road, Bottoms said. It was reported one driver was thrown from his vehicle and not moving, he added.

Deputies arrived to find a black Toyota pickup off the east side of the road. The driver, Jacob Hendrix, 24, had been thrown from the pickup and had a major cut to his face and scalp. A Prineville police officer provided medical aid until Crook County Fire and Rescue medics arrived on scene, Bottoms said.

A white Toyota pickup driven by Dorsey Berrier, 76, was in the middle of the road, blocking both lanes. Berrier was still inside and complained of pain and injuries to his left arm. He was given medical aid by officers and medics.

Both drivers were taken by ambulance to St. Charles Prineville, Bottoms said. Hendrix was flown by air ambulance first to St. Charles Bend, then to a Portland hospital. Berrier also was flown to St. Charles Bend.

From evidence at the scene and a witness interview, investigators determined Hendrix was heading north and Berrier was driving south when Berrier’s pickup crossed the center line and hit Hendrix’s pickup, Bottoms said.

“An investigation is still ongoing regarding the driving under the influence of both parties involved,” Bottoms said in a news release.

The crash blocked Juniper Canyon Road for about 45 minutes, until traffic could be diverted around it using the road shoulder, the sergeant said. The road fully reopened about two hours later.

Other agencies that assisted on the crash included the Crook County Road Department and Oregon State Police.