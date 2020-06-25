ODOT to finish U.S. Highway 20 paving work over Santiam Pass

Central Oregon

Nighttime work with flaggers begins next week, lasts for about a month

SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A 14-mile pavement preservation project on U.S. Highway 20 over Santiam Pass that was started late last summer and was halted due to poor weather conditions will be completed, starting next Tuesday evening, ODOT said Thursday.

Paving and temporary striping was completed before early rains stopped the work from Santiam Junction (U.S. 20/OR Highway 22) in Linn County (milepost 74.5) to Jack Lake Road in Jefferson County (milepost 88.2).

Weather permitting, the remaining work will be completed by July 28. The work that remains includes grinding rumble strips, permanent striping and updating the guardrail terminals, the agency said.

The work is scheduled during the evenings Sunday to Monday, 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. and Monday and Thursday nights, 7 p.m. to 8 a.m.

At least one lane of traffic will be open, with two-way traffic controlled by flaggers. Travelers can expect up to 20-minute delays.

The project includes grinding and inlay of pavement with 2 inches of asphalt; new guardrail terminals; replacement of damaged signs; center and shoulder rumble strips; new deck joints and concrete overlay for the Lake Creek Bridge; and permanent striping.

The project cost is $7.8 million.

Access for pedestrians, including those with disabilities, will be available and identified through or around the work zones.

Follow traffic updates at our ODOT TripCheck page.