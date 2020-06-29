Masked woman with gun holds up NE Bend taco shop

Central Oregon

Eludes police search for suspect; officers seek info

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – An armed woman wearing a mask held up a northeast Bend taco shop late Sunday night and eluded police who responded to the scene, officers said.

Police were dispatched shortly before 11 p.m. to the reported armed robbery that had just occurred at Lucy’s Taco Shop on Northeast Third Street, Sgt. Rob Emerson said.

Four employees were at the business at the time. Police were told the suspect was armed with a gun and demanded cash, Emerson said. She fled with an unspecified amount of money.

Officers began searching the area for the suspect but was unable to locate her, the sergeant said.

As the investigation continues, anyone with information about the holdup is asked to call Deschutes County non-emergency dispatch at 541-693-6911.

No additional information is being released at this time, Emerson said.

The taco business, popular in Redmond, recently expanded to the former Baja Fresh location on Third Street, NewsChannel 21 recently reported.