C.O. businesses plan to enforce Gov. Brown’s mask mandate

Central Oregon

Local law enforcement say OSHA is responsible for enforcing the mandate

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- After Gov. Kate Brown announced Monday she will require all Oregonians to wear masks at all times while in indoor places, businesses in Bend and Redmond say they will do whatever it takes to enforce it.

Gov. Brown did not specifically say how she plans to enforce the mandate, but that the Oregon Occupational Safety and Health Administration is responsible for enforcing the mask requirement in businesses.

The mandate will take effect Wednesday.

