Skip to Content
Central Oregon
By
New
Published 4:01 pm

C.O. businesses plan to enforce Gov. Brown’s mask mandate

Gov. Kate Brown COVID-19 t-shirt mask 618
Gov, Kate Brown told reporters Thursday that T-shirts can also be turned into masks

Local law enforcement say OSHA is responsible for enforcing the mandate

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- After Gov. Kate Brown announced Monday she will require all Oregonians to wear masks at all times while in indoor places, businesses in Bend and Redmond say they will do whatever it takes to enforce it.

Gov. Brown did not specifically say how she plans to enforce the mandate, but that the Oregon Occupational Safety and Health Administration is responsible for enforcing the mask requirement in businesses.

The mandate will take effect Wednesday.

Reporter Rhea Panela is reaching out to businesses and law enforcement agencies to learn their roles in enforcing the governor's order. She will have more details starting at NewsChannel 21 Fox @ 4.

Bend / News / Redmond / Top Stories

Rhea Panela

Rhea Panela is a multimedia journalist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Rhea here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply