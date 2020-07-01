Gov. Brown signs drought declaration for Central Oregon counties

Central Oregon

11 of Oregon's 36 counties now under similar orders

SALEM., Ore. (KTVZ) -- Gov. Kate Brown on Wednesday signed a drought emergency declaration for seven more Oregon counties, including Central Oregon's Deschutes, Crook and Jefferson counties, due to very low water supplies and hot, dry conditions.

Other counties included in the latest order include Douglas, Gilliam, Josephine and Wasco counties. She earlier approved such declarations for Coos, Curry, Jackson and Klamath counties, bringing the total to 11 of Oregon's 36 counties.

In the latest declaration, Brown directed the Oregon Department of Agriculture to coordinate and provide assistance in seeking federal resources to mitigate drought conditions and to assist in agricultural recovery.

"Extreme conditions have already affected local growers, and increased the potential for fire, a loss of economic stability, shortened growing season, and decreased water supplies," said the governor's executive order, which expires Dec. 31.