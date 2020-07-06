Woman found dead in her SW Redmond-area home; investigation underway

Central Oregon

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Deschutes County sheriff's deputies conducting a welfare check Monday found a woman dead in her southwest Redmond-area home, prompting an investigation, officials said.

Deputies were dispatched around 10:30 a.m. on a welfare check at a residence in the 300 block of Southwest 35th Street in Redmond, Lt. William Bailey said.

A family member had called dispatchers, saying he was unable to get hold of the woman, Bailey said.

After the woman was found dead inside her home, located just outside of the city, sheriff's detectives were called to the scene, along with the Oregon State Police Crime Lab and the county medical examiner's and district attorney's offices.

Bailey said more information will be released as available.