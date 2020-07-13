National Guard soldier’s surprise Bend homecoming caught on camera

Central Oregon

Wesley Darling says only three people knew his plan

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- An Oregon National Guard soldier from Bend returned home to happily surprise his family and friends over the weekend.

Wesley Tanner Darling tells NewsChannel 21 Monday he flew to Eugene from Texas on July 4 and drove down to Bend to surprise his family on Sunday.

He said his dad’s girlfriend, his brother and a close friend were the only ones who knew he was going to be in town.

Darling attended Skyview Middle School and Mountain View High School. He graduated from the University of Oregon with a bachelor’s degree in psychology.

Darling is a specialist E-4 with the 2-162 Infantry Battalion, based in Springfield. He said he enlisted in March of 2017 and deployed last September, so he hadn't been home for just over 10 months.

His brother, Travis, said Wesley “always wanted to protect and defend.”

His mom, Kimberly, said in an email, “I thought when I said goodbye, we might be at war before he could come home. I’ve never been so happy to be so mistaken.”

Reporter Rhea Panela is speaking with the family Monday and will have more starting on NewsChannel 21 at 5.