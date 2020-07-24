Alaska Airlines adding daily Redmond-San Jose flights next March

Central Oregon

One of three Northwest new Northwest destinations adding service

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KTVZ) -- Alaska Airlines announced Thursday it will be adding new daily flights between Mineta San Jose International Airport and three Northwest destinations: Redmond, Oregon, Spokane, Wash., and Missoula, Montana.

"San Jose is an important focus city for Alaska, and we're always looking at opportunities to grow our footprint," said Brett Catlin, managing director of capacity planning and alliances.

"As our guests begin to return to the skies, we believe leisure travel will play an increasingly important part of overall demand. Our additions from San Jose to Spokane, Redmond and Missoula are a key part of our network diversification plans."

The Redmond flights, which begin next March, leave Redmond at 8 a.m. and arrive in San Jose at 9:30 a.m. The evening flight leaves San Jose at 5:30 p.m. and arrives in Redmond at 7 p.m.

The short-haul flights will be operated by Horizon Air and use 76-seat Embraer E175 aircraft.