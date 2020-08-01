Fatal car-semi crash shuts Highway 97 at O’Neil Jct. north of Redmond

Central Oregon

Motorists urged to avoid area

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A fatal crash apparently involving a semi-truck and an SUV closed U.S. Highway 97 at the O’Neil Junction (state Highway 370) north of Redmond on Saturday afternoon, prompting ODOT to urge motorists to avoid the area.

Oregon State Police Senior Trooper William Duran confirmed the fatality to NewsChannel 21 at the scene of the crash, reported about 1:20 p.m., apparently in the southbound lane of the highway.

ODOT earlier advised an extensive investigation was expected and a southbound detour was in place, while the northbound lane had "extreme congestion" and eventually was detoured as well.

“Motorists should avoid the area until (the) scene has cleared,” an ODOT advisory said.

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office, Redmond Fire & Rescue and Oregon State Police also were on the scene of the crash, dispatchers said.

NewsChannel 21 reporter Jack Hirsh is on the scene and will have updates as we get them. Follow traffic updates at our TripCheck page.