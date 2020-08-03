Despite a few stormy skies, Bend was bone-dry in July — hot, too

Central Oregon

Prineville, meanwhile, had a scant bit of moisture

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Bend area did have some dark and stormy skies and a bit of moisture from them, but officially, not a drop of measurable precipitation was recorded in July, the National Weather Service in Pendleton reported Monday.

According to preliminary data received by NOAA's NWS, temperatures at Bend Airport also averaged warmer than normal during the month of July.

The average temperature was 67.4 degrees, which was 2.9 degrees above normal (the 30-year average).

High temperatures averaged 84.9 degrees, which was 3.4 degrees above normal. The highest was 100 degrees on the 31st. Low temperatures averaged 49.8 degrees, which was 2.3 degrees above normal. The lowest was 39 degrees, on the 2nd.

Bend's temperature exceeded 90 degrees on eight days.

Bend averages 0.56 inches of precipitation in July.

Bend's precipitation for this year remains at 5.44 inches, which is 0.84 inches below normal. Since October, the water year precipitation at Bend has been 6.84 inches, which is 3.63 inches below normal.

The outlook for August from NOAA's Climate Prediction Center calls for above-normal temperatures and near to below-normal precipitation. Normal highs for Bend during August are 81.3 degrees and lows are 46.4 degrees. The 30-year average precipitation is 0.48 inches.

Prineville did a wee bit better in moisture, with .04 inches of rainfall last month, also .52 inches below normal, the NWS reported. It's had 5.63 inches of precipitation this year, .88 inches below normal, and 7.19 inches for the water year since October, 2.77 inches below normal.

The National Weather Service is an office of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, an agency of the U.S. Commerce Department.

On the web:

NOAA National Weather Service in Pendleton, Oregon: http://weather.gov/pendleton