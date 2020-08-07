Bend businessman sentenced to nearly 4 years in prison for luring, sex abuse

Central Oregon

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A Bend businessman accused of luring and having sex with a minor was sentenced Friday to nearly four years in prison after reaching a plea deal with prosecutors earlier this summer.

Gregory Michael Thoma, 52, pleaded guilty in June to four of the 16 charges filed against him, including first-degree online sexual corruption of a child, two counts of second-degree sexual abuse and third-degree sodomy.

Police arrested Thoma in early September 2018 at Bend's Sawyer Park after he connected online with a child. He earlier met with the girl at her home and committed several sex crimes.

Thomas admitted in the plea petition to soliciting a child under 16 online in 2018, then having sex with the juvenile.

Deschutes County Circuit Judge Wells Ashby directed Thoma to report to the county jail by Sept. 8, to begin serving his sentence.

Ashby also imposed nearly four years of post-prison supervision, required Thoma register as a sex offender and recommended he be allowed no contact with the victim or her family and to undergo sex offender and alcohol treatment after leaving prison.

In terms of restitution, Thoma must pay a $50,000 compensatory fine to the victim and $20,000 to the Crime Victim's Compensation Fund. The judge left restitution open for 90 days, in case any other expenses or requests come in.

Thoma, who was owner of a custom framing shop, resigned his role as president of Stage Right Productions, a nonprofit that operated the 2nd Street Theater. He posted bail and was released under conditions shortly after his arrest.