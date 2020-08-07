Skip to Content
Central Oregon
Three Central Oregon hospitals to get $8.38 million in pandemic relief funds

St. Charles Redmond, Prineville and Madras among 20 statewide

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Small rural Oregon hospitals have help on the way, with $50 million in grant funding coming from Business Oregon. A total of 20 rural hospitals, including three in Central Oregon, are receiving funds to help keep nurses and doctors employed amid rising costs and falling revenue due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Oregon Legislature and Gov. Kate Brown allocated the money to Business Oregon from the federal CARES Act Coronavirus Relief Fund.

“Getting this money into these community facilities will be a significant lifeline,” said Business Oregon Director Chris Cummings. “Smaller hospitals outside of urban areas have greater challenges covering fixed costs in the face of lost revenue from elective procedures, less economies of scale, and increased costs of PPE and other equipment necessary during this pandemic.”

Grants can only be used to cover necessary expenditures incurred due to the COVID-19 public health emergency from March 1 through December 30 of this year. That includes payroll, personal protective equipment and some other equipment.

The grants are available to Type A and B hospitals in Oregon.

“Type A” is a rural hospital with 50 or fewer beds located more than 30 miles from another hospital. “Type B” refers to a rural hospital with 50 or fewer beds located within 30 miles of another hospital.

Rural hospitals in 18 Oregon counties are receiving grants. The awards were prioritized based on need, as exhibited in the application materials, officials said.

Below are awardees, locations, and award amounts.

ApplicantCountyCityAward Amount
Type A Hospitals
A rural hospital with 50 or fewer beds located more than 30 miles from another hospital.
Blue Mountain Hospital DistrictGrantJohn Day$1,592,489
Curry General HospitalCurryGold Beach$2,501,621
Good Shepherd Medical CenterUmatillaHermiston$6,134,753
Harney District HospitalHarneyBurns$538,814
Lake District HospitalLakeLakeview$1,900,000
Pioneer Memorial HeppnerMorrowHeppner$991,829
St Alphonsus Med Ctr-Baker CityBakerBaker City$1,322,822
St Alphonsus Med Ctr-OntarioMalheurOntario$1,320,000
Type B Hospitals
A rural hospital with 50 or fewer beds located within 30 miles of another hospital.
Asante Ashland Comm HospitalJacksonAshland$2,386,634
Coquille Valley HospitalCoosCoquille$962,572
Lower Umpqua HospitalDouglas Reedsport$1,596,866
Mid-Columbia Medical CenterWascoThe Dalles$591,034
Samaritan Lebanon HospitalLinnLebanon$6,594,487
Samaritan North Lincoln HospitalLincolnLincoln City$3,453,751
Samaritan Pacific Communities HospitalLincolnNewport$4,635,959
Santiam Memorial HospitalMarionStayton$3,496,233
Southern Coos Hospital and Health CenterCoosBandon$780,905
St Charles - MadrasJeffersonMadras$1,866,811
St Charles - PrinevilleCrookPrineville$2,000,100
St Charles - RedmondDeschutesRedmond$4,521,591

Funding will be contingent upon successful contract execution between Business Oregon and recipients. All projects must be completed and grant funds must be expended by December 30, 2020. Unexpended funds will be returned to the U.S. Treasury in accordance with the CARES Act of 2020.

