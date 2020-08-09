Three arrested in altercation at Prineville Black Lives Matter rally

Central Oregon

Protest leaders say they 'faced attack, violence from counter-protesters'

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) – Three Central Oregon residents were arrested Saturday evening after an altercation during a Black Lives Matter rally at the Crook County Courthouse in downtown Prineville, police said Sunday.

Police and Crook County sheriff’s deputies responded around 5:45 p.m. Saturday to the corner of Northeast Third and Court streets, police Captain Larry Seymour said.

The altercation occurred toward the end of a demonstration organized by the Central Oregon Diversity Project and Central Oregon Peacekeepers, Seymour said.

An investigation led to three arrests.

Michael Satcher, 42, of Sisters was charged with disorderly conduct, interfering with a police officer and harassment. Ronald Campbell, 57, of Prineville, was charged with disorderly conduct. Jasmine Barnett, 40, of Bend, was charged with disorderly conduct and harassment.

Satcher and Barnette were lodged in the county jail and released on bail, Seymour said, while Campbell was cited and released due to medical concerns.

Each case has been forwarded to the district attorney’s office for review of any formal charges, the captain said.

Luke Richter, president of the Central Oregon Peacekeepers, provided the following statement to NewsChannel 21 Sunday evening regarding the arrests:

"Two Central Oregon BLM leaders faced an attack and violence from counter-protesters. The people defending them were arrested as a result, while counter-protesters who instigated the attack were allowed to walk free."

"Due to impending legal action, we will refrain from further comments, for the time being," the statement concluded.

Richter said two of the three people arrested were involved in the groups’ protest, but declined further comment.

Prineville has been the scene of several Black Lives Matter protest rallies in recent months, some resulting in shouting and tense confrontations with counter-protesters.

Four people were arrested at a mid-June rally.