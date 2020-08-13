Planning body advances Bend Parkway upgrade plan, discusses next steps

Central Oregon

City, county leaders will review proposals

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – The Bend Metropolitan Planning Organization met Thursday to review investment strategies and progress on the U.S. 97 Bend Parkway Plan.

The draft plan will now go to state and local agencies, including the city of Bend, Deschutes County and the Oregon Department of Land Conservation and Development, for a 30-day review and comment period.

The parkway plan is divided into three study areas between the northern and southern city limits: the north study, the central study and the south study.

The planning body said the projects in the plan are tiered, based on the timing of need, potential for phasing, and funding opportunities.

The entity also reviewed alternative mobility targets, which are aimed at reflecting more realistic financial requirements for funding the projects.

The purpose of the parkway plan is to ease congestion and improve safety and traffic reliability in Bend.

ODOT planners collected responses in 2018 from 1,799 citizens who brought up many of the problems identified in the parkway study, including:

Frequent congestion and delays throughout the parkway.

Problems with traffic signals, intersections, and parkway access.

Safety concerns for people who walk and bicycles along or across the parkway.

The first 10 years would include improvements to the south end at Murphy and Powers roads, as well as better off-ramps at Reed Market Road and Hawthorne Avenue (where a short "right-out" onto the parkway would be eliminated).

The second phase would add ramp meters, an overpass at China Hat Road and new technology alerting drivers to weather warnings and speed limit changes.

The third phase would add a pedestrian and bike crossing at Wilson Avenue.

Reporter Rhea Panela will have more details starting on NewsChannel 21 at 5 p.m.