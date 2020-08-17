Springfield man killed, 2 teens injured in Hwy. 242 crash west of Sisters

Central Oregon

SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ) – A Springfield man was killed and two teens were injured Sunday morning in a rollover crash of a pickup truck on state Highway 242 (the McKenzie Pass Highway) west of Sisters, Oregon State Police reported.

OSP troopers and other emergency personnel responded just before 11:30 am. to the reported single-vehicle crash on the highway near the intersection with Crossroads Road, about two miles west of Sisters, Captain Tim Fox said.

A preliminary investigation found that Luciano Ramirez-Guillen, 57, of Springfield, was heading east when his Chevy pickup truck left the road and overturned, Fox said.

The driver died at the scene. A 13-year-old passenger was seriously injured and was flown by Life Flight helicopter to St. Charles Bend, while a 15-year-old passenger was taken there by ambulance, Fox said.

OSP was assisted at the scene by the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office, the Sisters-Camp Sherman Fire District and ODOT.