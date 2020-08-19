Ohio man seriously injured in 40-foot fall while trying to scale Bend cliff

Central Oregon

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – An Ohio man who was apparently trying to climb a steep, rocky cliff in northwest Bend early Wednesday morning was seriously injured in a 40-foot fall, police said.

A citizen called Deschutes County 911 shortly after 1 a.m. to report a man had fallen off a cliff just east of Northwest Rippling River Court, police Corporal Josh Spano said.

The location is a very steep, rocky and precarious area along the Deschutes River canyon that runs through the city, Spano said.

The caller at first heard the man yelling in pain from across the river, then rushed over to find him and directed police to the location. Spano said they found a 29-year-old man with life-threatening injuries.

Police provided life-saving aid, including the application of a tourniquet, and stayed with him, dressing his wounds until Bend Fire & Rescue medics arrived to take over medical care.

Spano said they learned the man fell about 40 feet while trying to scale the nearly sheer rock face at night.

Bend Fire used a variety of high-angle rescue techniques to lift the man from the canyon and take him to St. Charles Bend, the corporal said.