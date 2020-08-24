SE Bend construction workers find possible blasting cap; all clear

Central Oregon

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- An excavation crew working at a residential development in southeast Bend found a possible blasting cap from a previous project Monday afternoon, prompting a call-out of State Police bomb technicians, police said.

Bend police were called to the area of Southeast Light Peak Drive and Ruby Peak Lane around 12:30 p.m. after an item was found that's believed to be an explosive device, Sgt. Rob Emerson said.

"The device is believed to be a blasting cap from prior construction," Emerson said in a news release.

OSP Explosives Unit technicians were called in to evaluate the device, Emerson said, advising that "access to the area will be limited for the next couple of hours."

Emerson said work crews were evacuated within a 300-foot perimeter and a few nearby homes were advised to shelter in place.

Police said officials were able to remove the object without incident around 3 p.m.