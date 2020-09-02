C.O. likely to see changes to some traditional fall attractions due to COVID-19

Central Oregon

Terrebonne's DD Ranch says hay rides may not happen this year

TERREBONNE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The continuing COVID-19 pandemic poses some unprecedented challenges as Central Oregonians prepare for the fall season and what changes may come to more traditional yearly events.

The owners of a popular pumpkin patch and corn maze in Terrebonne say they are still refining plans to continue their annual fall tradition for the public to enjoy in a safe manner.

DD Ranch in Terrebonne says they are looking for alternatives to hay rides this year because of the close seating. DD Ranch plans to open to the public Sept. 26.

NewsChannel 21’s Rhea Panela is speaking with one of the owners of DD Ranch to learn how other activities at the property will change this year due to COVID. She will have more details, starting on NewsChannel 21 Fox @ 4.