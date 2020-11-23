Redmond woman seriously injured in rollover crash

Central Oregon

Sheriff's deputies say speed, alcohol, no seat belt possible factors

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A Redmond woman sustained life-threatening injuries in the rollover crash of an SUV into a utility pole on Southwest Helmholtz Way near Redmond early Sunday morning, Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies said.

Deputies were dispatched around 2:40 a.m. to the reported crash in the 3000 block of Helmholtz Way, Lt. William Bailey said.

An area resident called 911 dispatchers after hearing the crash, then going outside to check on the driver, Bailey said. The SUV also struck a pole along the road shoulder, causing the top of the pole to break off and fall onto the roadway, he added.

Deputies found the driver, Alyssa Van Alstine, 33, laying outside the vehicle with serious injuries and began providing life-saving car until Redmond Fire & Rescue medics arrived a short time later. Bailey said she was rushed to St. Charles Bend, where officials said she was in serious condition early Monday.

An initial investigation found that Van Alstine was driving a 2004 GMC Yukon southbound when she failed to negotiate a curve and it left the road, rolling several times, throwing her from the SUV, the lieutenant said.

Speed and alcohol are being investigated as contributing factors in the crash, Bailey said, adding that officers don’t believe she was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

The crash and investigation closed or reduced Helmholtz Way to one lane for nearly eight hours, while the pole and cable line were cleared from the road.

Oregon State Police and the Deschutes County Road Department also assisted at the scene, Bailey said.