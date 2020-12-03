COVO receives $5,000 grant from ‘Homes for Heroes’

Central Oregon

Funding will help support COVO's Veterans Village project

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Central Oregon Veterans Outreach (COVO) received $5,000 Thursday as part of Bend's first Hero grant from Graham for Heroes, a local branch of the national foundation Homes for Heroes.

Jennifer Graham, a real estate broker with Graham for Heroes, presented a $5,000 check to J.W. Terry, the executive director of COVO, with a virtual audience joining in through Zoom, to follow COVID-19 protocols.

"I'm hoping by presenting this check today, we can not only provide funds to help with the homelessness problem, but also raise awareness about COVO," Graham said.

Homes for Heroes aims to provide housing and emergency financial support for law enforcement, active military service members and veterans, teachers, first responders and health care workers.

We'll have the full story of the grant, to assist in COVO's Veterans Village project, on NewsChannel 21 Fox at 4 p.m.

To learn more about COVO and how they are helping veterans in Central Oregon, you can visit its website.