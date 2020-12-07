Bend driver cited after 27th Street rollover crash

Central Oregon

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A Bend man was cited for careless driving Monday after his car rolled several times and came to rest upside-down along Northeast 27th Street, near the entrance to Mountain View High School, police said.

Lt. Juli McConkey said officers responded around 12:15 p.m. to the reported single-vehicle crash, finding the 1998 Lexus 300 on its top.

The 32-year-old Bend man was treated at the scene by Bend Fire medics and released, McConkey said.

Investigators determined the driver was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol, she added.

Northbound traffic on 27th Street was diverted in to the center left-turn lane for about an hour.