Central Oregon’s first ‘Longest Night Vigil’ to honor the homeless

Central Oregon

Fifteen people living on the streets have died in Central Oregon this year

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Next Monday, Dec. 21, will bring the longest night of the year, likely cold and dark as early as ever. Those are the conditions Donna Burklo, program director with Bend’s Family Kitchen, told NewsChannel 21 Central Oregon's homeless face every winter.

An upcoming vigil on that night will puts all who take part "in the position of feeling what it is to be in the dark and be in the cold,” Burklo said Monday. “You know, that’s a very good time for this vigil to be held.”

Next Monday, a number of organizations fighting to end homelessness, including the Family Kitchen, will host Central Oregon’s first-ever ‘Longest Night Vigil.’ The vigil’s intent is to remember people who have died living on the streets. The vigil, open to everyone, will start at 4:30 p.m. at the Family Kitchen parking lot 231 NW Idaho Avenue.

According to Family Kitchen, 15 homeless people have died in Central Oregon this year, mostly due to exposure, and that number could go up before the end of the year. Burklo called the number, in the region's first such tally, surprising.

“I think those of us that are involved in organizing this vigil want to be sure that people understand that these are all individuals,” Burklo said. “They don’t all have the same story. We cannot make assumptions about each person and what their life was or what has happened to them. They are humans, and they are neighbors, and they deserve to be remembered.”

Bend’s City Council will be discussing a homelessness strategy on Wednesday.