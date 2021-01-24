Skip to Content
Central Oregon
Published 6:46 pm

Snow slows foot traffic in downtown Sisters

On Sunday, the usually bustling downtown area of Sisters was noticeably quiet. We spoke to one business owner who told us it actually took two hours until her first customer showed up.

