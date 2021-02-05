Brief pursuit south of Bend leads to arrest of Redmond fugitive

Central Oregon

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – An attempt to pull over a car with no taillights in southern Bend Thursday night led to a brief pursuit and the arrest of a 40-year-old Redmond fugitive on an outstanding warrant, as well as felony attempt to elude and drug charges, Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies said.

A deputy tried to pull over a red Saturn SL on Southeast Third Street near the Highway 97 onramp for the traffic violation, Sgt. Jayson Janes said.

The driver refused to stop and drove south on Highway 97 at about 40-50 mph, activating his right-turn signal as if he was pulling over but continuing south and making an abrupt turn onto the Baker Road exit, Janes said.

The 40-year-old driver headed east on Baker Road, but made a U-turn when he apparently saw another deputy’s car approaching. The driver ended up pulling into and parking at the Riverwoods Country Store.

The driver was taken into custody without incident. Sheriff’s K-9 Masa and her partner, Deputy Ben Bartness, assisted with detaining the passenger, who was released from the scene, and clearing the car, Janes said.

During a search of the car, deputies found over eight grams of suspected methamphetamine, evidence of meth delivery and a restricted weapon, Janes said. The driver was taken to the county jail.

Janes said the sheriff’s office wanted to thank Bend police for their assistance.