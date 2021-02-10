Crook County restaurants upset after missing return to indoor dining by 1 COVID case
PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- On Tuesday, Gov. Kate Brown announced that 10 Oregon counties had moved from the Extreme Risk category to High Risk, allowing them to resume limited indoor dining, entertainment and recreational activities starting Friday.
Crook County however was not one of the counites cleared in opening up its businesses indoors, all due to just one COVID-19 case -- a total of 60 over two weeks, when the limit for mid-sized counties is 59.
And that close call upset some businesses even more than before -- so much that some put out large signs that read "Brown You're Killing Me."
"We were totally in shock. There’s no way we saw this coming,” said Jim Roths, the owner of Club Pioneer and Dillion's Grill in Prineville.
Roths said the governor needs to re-evaluate the guidance the Oregon Health Authority has in place, because he believes that there is not a one-size-fits-all system in reopening guidelines.
"I think the county has been doing everything it can," he said. "I think what needs to change is our governor needs to re-look at this metric system and see how it fits each community. Come down here, walk our streets. We're a small rural community here. It is safe to be in Prineville."
Crook County Judge Seth Crawford also urged the governor to consider letting county businesses reopen.
"We as a county have done a really good job in getting money out to the community," Crawford said. "But the people of Cook County don't want money from the government. They want to be able to work. They want to be able to take care of their customers and be a productive member of our community and the rest of our country."
Other business owners share the same frustration. Shelly Nelson was expecting to have Sons and Beers, one of the two restaurants she manages, open up as well.
“This weekend, we are supposed to be getting hit with snow," Nelson said. “We were looking forward to having that 25% capacity inside. And then, of course, when we didn't get lowered, there's not really going to be a lot of people out there in the cold, in the snow, who are going to be here to support us."
It will be another two weeks before Oregon counties will get reevaluated, to see if their risk levels can improve.
“I think what needs to change is our governor”…. Whoa ! Stop right there Jimbo ! You just nailed it ! Mass outbreaks in Bend are now shutting down schools- Crook gets a visitor in from Da-Shoots- who infects the place-the patrons- the locals… and Crook is punished for it ! I’ll say it again… get a phylagen test for $150 bucks test yer place for 2 weeks- send the results in to OSHA- and open your doors !
Here’s an interesting discussion on another thread- that is really more valid over here- “Mr. Lerten has once again stepped into a bear trap with no way out but to face the fact- that he’s been caught- caught in another bigly lie promoted by the OHA and Kovid Kate Brown… So here are the facts in relation to this post from good Ol Barney- The Oregon Health Authority’s county risk classifications are based on the rate of cases per 100,000 over 14 days, the number of cases over that 2-week period and the test positivity rate. Ya know, data, facts”…. Gawd how I love the sell there at the end… “Ya know, data, facts” ! Beautiful Barn ! Now if I may… according to your OHA website that anyone can look at and confirm for themselves (including you)- here’s your link- https://public.tableau.com/profile/oregon.health.authority.covid.19#!/vizhome/shared/SSZMGR77Z …. And here’s your inescapable trap ! According to the data posted- Lake County- 35 confirmed or presumed cases- 433 cases per 100k- 10% test positivity rate- equals a well earned “Moderate Rating”…. But for Crook County- with 60 confirmed or “presumptive” case- 256 cases per 100k- and 7.2% Test positivity rate… gets an Extreme Risk ranking !!! How is that possible that Crook County has 2 “proven” lower scores out of the three than Lake County- but is still considered “Extreme Risk” By Dictator Brown ? Nobody has said anything about how these categories are weighted- so they must be on equal terms ! So again- the only category where Crook is higher is with “presumptions” ! I know it’s late in the day- and Mr. B usually floods this site with my comments late at night- knowing that they will be long gone by morning… but not this time ! I’m gonna keep repeating this data till he admits he’s not been telling you all the truth about Kovd Kate’s Hoax !