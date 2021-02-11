Central Oregonians get prepared for first big winter storm of 2021

Central Oregon

'I recommend to anyone to be prepared ... you never know when you are going to get stuck'

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The first big winter storm of 2021 for Central Oregon has landed, and is actually to be followed by a series of storms in coming days.

The National Weather Service has forecast cold temperatures and several inches (to even more) snow throughout Central Oregon. They are also warning of windy conditions that could lead to drifting and blowing snow.

This weather has many Bend residents making sure they are ready for all the snow that’s predicted to fall.

Matthew Eby, a Safeway shopper, said Thursday he prepares for snowstorms by making sure his car has plenty of gas and he has emergency items ready to go.

Bruce Soderlund, a manager at a Les Schwab Tires in Bend, said normally this time of year their business is fairly slow, but with the winter storm approaching, business is steady.

“Customers are coming in, buying chains, buying more snow tires, installing their existing snow tires, so our business is definitely ramped up this week, “ Soderlund said.

Terry Thompson was one of those customers who stopped in to get his steering wheel fixed and pick up tire chains. He emphasized the importance of being prepared for these winter storms.

“Chains are a must, especially with our winter coming, and with what we have here, yes,” Thompson said. “I recommend anyone to be prepared. Always keep a first aid kit, chains, blankets, water, because you never know when you are going to get stuck.”

Other tips from ODOT for this winter weather include:

Delaying travel, if possible.

Always having a full tank of gas in your vehicle.

Having a stock of snacks and food available.

Having blankets, coat, gloves and warm hats handy.

And always bringing a cell phone charger with you.

Along with the predicted snow amounts, heavier in the mountains, the threat of freezing rain is in the forecast for the holiday weekend, so officials advise travelers to be alert of changing conditions.