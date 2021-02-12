Snowfall prompts Jefferson County, Culver schools to cancel classes

Central Oregon

CET buses operating Bend fixed-route buses on snow schedule Friday

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The snowstorm that led to numerous crashes and slide-offs on Central Oregon highways on Thursday also prompted Jefferson County and Culver schools to cancel Friday classes.

Jefferson County School District 509J and the Culver School District canceled in-person instruction and comprehensive distance learning.

NewsChannel 21 Chief Meteorologist Bob Shaw said a break between systems will be followed by 2-4 inches more snow over the next day or so, with more cold temperatures and highs generally in the 20s and lows in the teens. Snow showers, heavy at times, are expected through the weekend.

CET to Operate Bend Fixed-Route Buses on a Snow Schedule on Friday, 2/12

February 12, 2021 Bend, ORE - Due to inclement weather, Cascades East Transit (CET) will operate on a snow schedule on Friday, February 12 as described below. Stops at the COCC campus in Bend will also be closed on 2/12 due to slick roads. Please dress warm and allow extra time for travel, as schedules may be affected by traffic and weather conditions.

Bend Fixed Route services will operate on a snow schedule, with buses scheduled to leave Hawthorne Station on the hour. This facilitates a successful transfer from Community Connectors to Fixed Route services and allows extra time for Bend buses to complete their routes.

Community Connector and Dial-A-Ride buses will operate on regular schedules; however, those services may experience delays.

Mt. Bachelor will continue to operate its regular schedule—information can be found at https://cascadeseasttransit.com/ride/mt-bachelor-winter/.

CET strives to provide safe, efficient, and reliable transportation services for all users of the system and implements Oregon Health Authority guidelines to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19. Face coverings are required at all bus stops and transit facilities and when boarding and riding the bus. Maximum occupancy limits are posted on each bus to ensure adequate social distancing.

All CET services are currently fareless to limit interactions between drivers and passengers. For further updates, visit www.CascadesEastTransit.com or CET’s Twitter or Facebook page. For general service-related information, please call CET’s customer service representatives at 541-385-8680.