Woman shot in Alfalfa area, expected to recover; DCSO releases few details

Central Oregon

Man also was at scene; deputies say there's 'no threat to the public'

ALFALFA, Ore. (KTVZ) – A 55-year-old woman was shot in the Alfalfa area Saturday afternoon and flown to St. Charles Bend, and is expected to recover from the injury, Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies said Monday.

They released few other details, other than that a 70-year-old man also was at the scene.

Deputies were called around 3:25 p.m. Saturday to the report of a person with a gunshot wound in the 25000 block of Alfalfa Market Road east of Bend, Sgt. Jayson Janes said.

Deputies contacted the man and woman and confirmed the gunshot wound, he said.

(Janes' brief news release listed the man and woman as Bend residents, but the Alfalfa area has Bend mailing addresses.)

Deputies and detectives are still actively investigating the incident, Janes said, so no other details can be released yet. However, the sergeant added, “There is no perceived threat to the public.”

Bend Fire & Rescue and Air Link assisted on the call.