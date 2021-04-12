OLCC raises pricing on high-proof, low cost spirits to increase in cost

Central Oregon

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Oregon Liquor Control Commission has approved a "floor pricing" proposal on distilled spirits which increases the price of the lowest-priced spirits sold in state liquor stores.

The OLCC framed the issue as balancing business interests with public health concerns.

“We became intently aware of the State’s alcohol problem and the impact that alcohol was having on Oregon itself. We principally put this forward as an option, because it’s what we could do on the public health front. We control the pricing policy,” said OLCC Executive Director Steven Marks.

Public health advocates and addiction researchers also testified in favor of the proposed floor pricing, citing research that shows increased prices drive down purchases.

Opponents testified that they believe it’s the wrong time for increasing bar and restaurant operating costs.

“Now is not the time to make it more difficult for bars and restaurants to do business and serve customers. Let’s build on the good will of the accomplishments of the past year,” said Greg Astley from the Oregon Restaurant and Lodging Association.

You can read more details in the OLCC's news release.

NewsChannel 21 reporter Leslie Cano will have a full report on how this will impact Central Oregon distillers and liquor stores, on NewsChannel 21 Fox @ 4.