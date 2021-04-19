Fugitive arrested in NE Bend parking lot; K-9 finds heroin, methamphetamine in SUV

Central Oregon

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A Bend man with an outstanding arrest warrant was arrested Saturday night at a northeast Bend parking lot and a drug-sniffing K-9 found heroin and methamphetamine in the SUV he was in, police said.

Around 9:45 p.m., a Bend police officer saw an individual he recognized and learned the 36-year-old man had an active warrant for his arrest, Lt. Clint Burleigh said.

The officer saw the man get into a Jeep Cherokee near businesses in the parking lot of the Wagner Mall at 1900 Northeast Third Street, Burleigh said. The officer contacted the man and he was taken into custody without incident.

Officer Rob Pennock and his K-9 partner, Ladybug, were called in to assist in the investigation, Burleigh said. The dog alerted to the presence of drugs in the SUV and officers found more than 23 grams of heroin and a similar amount of methamphetamine.

The man was taken to the Deschutes County Jail and lodged on his parole warrant, along with felony charges of drug possession.