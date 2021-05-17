WorkSource Oregon to host construction, manufacturing drive-thru hiring event in Redmond

Central Oregon

16 employers expected to take part in Saturday event, replicating model used around state

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- WorkSource Oregon will be hosting a drive-thru hiring event for construction and manufacturing positions with 16 employers on Saturday at its Redmond offices.

"We are replicating the drive-thru hiring event model that has been successful in other WorkSource centers across the state," said Demsey Beamish, a business specialist with WorkSource Central Oregon. "Our goal is to bring awareness to the positions that are currently open in construction & manufacturing across Central Oregon."

Meet with local employers from the comfort of your car, featuring positions from Webfoot Painting, Endura, Keith Manufacturing, Scott’s Roofing, Oregon National Guard, Kitchen Tune-up, Central Oregon Heating and Cooling, Nosler, Pahlisch Homes, Republic Services, Hayden Homes, Brightwood Corporation, Mike’s Fence Center and BASX.

Resources from WorkSource programs also will be available for participants.

You can drive thru to get just about anything these days and now you can drive thru to get a job!!

A walk-up option will be Available for those without transportation.

Where: WorkSource Redmond Parking Lot

(sharing space with Central Oregon Community College parking lots)

2158 SE College Loop, Redmond, OR 97756

When: Saturday, May 22, 2021 from 11 am – 1 pm

What To Bring: Please bring your face covering (strongly requested), your best pitch, and several copies of your resume to share with multiple employers!

There will be approximately 16 employers at the event.

Meet with construction and manufacturing employers from the comfort of your car.

About 2 minutes with each employer - get your resume out there.

Must keep traffic moving!

Jobs & Companies: Openings include field, office, and administrative positions.

These employers are eager to place job seekers in livable-wage jobs and welcome you to their team!

WorkSource East Cascades would like to thank Central Oregon Community College and WebFoot Painting for their help with this event.

WorkSource East Cascades is an equal opportunity employer/program. Auxiliary aids and services and alternate formats are available to individuals with disabilities, TTY/TDD – dial 711 toll free relay service or access online at www.sprint.relayonline.com. Language services are available at no cost to individuals with limited English proficiency upon request. This program is financed with funds provided through East Cascades Works, the Higher Education Coordinating Commission, the U.S. Department of Labor.