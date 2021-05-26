ODOT seeks public input as it plans for future of Hwy. 97-Baker Road interchange

Central Oregon

Entry to Deschutes River Woods is about 20 years old - what of the next two decades?

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- As Central Oregon keeps growing, adding traffic to Highway 97 throughout the region, the Oregon Department of Transportation is seeking public input in its long-range planning process for the Baker Road interchange south of Bend, at Deschutes River Woods.

The interchange was constructed in the early 1990s, ODOT says, primarily to serve the then less-populated rural lands south of Bend. Since that time, the Bend area's population has nearly quadrupled, leading to heavier congestion and more crashes.

With population growth in the area expected to continue, ODOT planners are preparing an Interchange Area Management Plan (IAMP) to evaluate how the existing US 97/Baker Road interchange operates and to determine what measures are needed to keep it functioning well over the next 20-year planning period.

On Monday, June 7, ODOT will launch an online open house that will give visitors an overview of the IAMP process in a new, user-friendly online format the agency is using to reach and engage interested stakeholders in a virtual environment. The online open house will be live through June 20, so visitors have time to browse the site at their convenience.

On Wednesday, June 9, at 6 p.m., ODOT will host a virtual town hall meeting. The live event will feature an interactive format, including a presentation by the project team and time to answer participant questions.

Links to the online open house and virtual town hall meeting are posted on the project website and at tinyurl.com/BakerRoadIAMP.

Watch NewsChannel 21 Fox @ 4, as reporter Leslie Cano speak with Peter Murphy on the input they are seeking from the public.