Bend man killed in Hwy. 97 rollover crash south of La Pine

Central Oregon

La PINE, Ore. (KTVZ) – A Bend man was killed Saturday night in a single-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 97 south of La Pine, Oregon State Police reported.

OSP troopers and emergency personnel responded around 8:20 p.m. to the reported crash near milepost 173, south of the state Highway 31 junction near the Deschutes-Klamath County line, OSP Captain Tim Fox said.

A preliminary investigation found that an Audi allroad driven by Richard Enquist, 41, was heading south when it left the roadway and overturned, Fox said. Enquist sustained fatal injuries and died at the scene.

OSP was assisted by the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office, La Pine Rural Fire District, ODOT and the Central Oregon Police Chaplaincy.