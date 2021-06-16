Attempted La Pine traffic stop leads to pursuit, manhunt and arrest with drone, K-9 help

Central Oregon

Drone operator, K-9 team helped find driver

La PINE, Ore. (KTVZ) – An attempted traffic stop in La Pine of a car with no tail lights late Monday night led to a pursuit, manhunt and the arrest of a 27-year-old La Pine man, with the help of a drone operator and a K-9 team, Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies said Wednesday.

A deputy tried to pull over a red Honda Civic on Burgess Road near Meadow Lane around 11:45 p.m. on the traffic violation, Sergeant Jayson Janes said.

The driver headed west on Burgess Road, and with no other traffic in sight, the deputy pursued the driver on Burgess Road, then northbound on Forest Service Road 4330 for about 1 ½ miles, until he stopped and ran.

The deputy stayed with the abandoned car until more deputies and Sunriver and Bend police officers arrived a short time later, the sergeant said.

Officers maintained a search perimeter until a drone operator, along with Bend Police K-9 Vegas and partner Officer Nick Lee, were deployed.

Shortly after 1 a.m.,, the drone operator notified searchers that it appeared the suspect was trying to hide beneath a log a short distance away, Janes said.

About 10 minutes later, K-9 Vegas and officers found the driver, about a half-mile from the abandoned car, and he was taken into custody without incident.

The driver was taken to the county jail in Bend and lodged on charges of felony attempt to elude police, misdemeanor driving with a suspended license and a parole violation.

The sheriff’s office thanked Bend and Sunriver police for their help.