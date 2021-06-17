Ontario man killed in SUV-semi head-on crash on Highway 20E near Hampton

Central Oregon

HAMPTON, Ore. (KTVZ) – An Ontario man was killed Wednesday night when his SUV crossed the center line of Highway 20E west of Hampton and collided head-on with a semi-truck, Oregon State Police reported.

OSP troopers and emergency personnel responded around 9:30 p.m. to the reported crash on the highway near milepost 57, about seven miles west of Hampton, OSP Captain Tim Fox said.

A preliminary investigation found that Adolfo Ramirez, 30, of Ontario, was driving a Dodge Durango heading west when it crossed into the eastbound lane and collided with a Kenworth semi-truck driven by a 43-year-old Washington state man.

Ramirez died at the scene, Fox said, while the truck driver received minor injuries and was not transported.

The highway was fully closed for about three hours and partially closed overnight, fully reopening shortly before 7 a.m., ODOT and OSP reported.

OSP was assisted at the scene by the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office, Bend Fire & Rescue and ODOT.