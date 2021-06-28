St. Charles Health System to keep masks, social distancing, screening rules in place

Central Oregon

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Though Oregon Gov. Kate Brown is planning to reopen the state June 30, leaving it up to individual counties to make decisions about masking and social distancing requirements, St. Charles Health System said Monday that all hospitals and clinics will continue to require masking and social distancing.

Screening for COVID-19 symptoms and checking temperatures will also continue at entrances, regardless of a person’s vaccination status, the organization said.

"St. Charles appreciates the community’s help keeping patients and caregivers safe by continuing to adhere to these infection prevention guidelines," the health system said in its announcement.

About St. Charles Health System

St. Charles Health System, Inc., headquartered in Bend, Ore., owns and operates St. Charles Bend, Madras, Prineville and Redmond. It also owns family care clinics in Bend, La Pine, Madras, Prineville, Redmond and Sisters. St. Charles is a private, not-for-profit Oregon corporation and is the largest employer in Central Oregon with more than 4,600 caregivers. In addition, there are more than 350 active medical staff members and nearly 200 visiting medical staff members who partner with the health system to provide a wide range of care and service to our communities.