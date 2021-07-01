St. Charles gives $400K toward Partners in Care’s new Hospice House

Central Oregon

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- St. Charles announced Thursday it is contributing $400,000 to Partners In Care to support the construction of a 12-bed specialty hospital, called Hospice House, that is designed for hospice patients who need short-term end-of-life care in a home-like environment.

The gift is the third-largest made to Partners In Care, helping the organization pass the $4 million mark in its $6 million fundraising campaign.

“We are enormously grateful to St. Charles for this leadership gift and will use it wisely as we complete construction of Hospice House," said Eric Alexander, president and CEO of Partners In Care. "It represents the beginning of a new chapter in our relationship that dates all the way back to 1979, when (former St. Charles president and CEO) Sister Catherine Hellmann championed for hospice care in Central Oregon.”

The gift — which is being jointly made by the St. Charles Foundation and St. Charles Health System’s Community Benefit Program — will help Partners In Care replace its current six-bed unit with a new 14,600-square-foot stand-alone facility on Partner In Care’s campus in Bend. The iconic chapel will be dedicated to the legacy of Sister Catherine and overlooks the unique water feature and “wispy” garden.

Once open, Hospice House will double the number of available beds at Partners In Care, essentially ending its waitlist for services. That means more patients from St. Charles and other hospice providers can be admitted when the need arises for more intensive end-of-life care.

“The St. Charles Foundation’s contribution to the new Partners In Care in-patient facility is a commitment to compassionate care for all members of our communities,” said Connie Newport, chair of the St. Charles Foundation Board of Directors. “It is also a step in solidifying our partnership with Partners In Care and we congratulate them on this achievement. Most families will experience the need for this type of support at some point and we encourage them to take a tour and consider a personal donation.”