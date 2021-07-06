New NE Bend neighborhood park opens to the public on former family pasture

Central Oregon

Goodrich Pasture Park also brought new sidewalks, safer pedestrian crossing

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A new neighborhood park that was formerly a family pasture is now open to the public in northeast Bend’s Orchard District, the Bend Park and Rec District said Tuesday.

Goodrich Pasture Park is 2.46 acres, located at 11th Street and Quimby Avenue. The property was purchased by the park district to meet its level of service targets for residents. The site had been used as a pasture by the Goodrich family since the 1940s.

New park features include a large open lawn, exploratory play areas, paved pathways, picnic benches and seating areas, a small demonstration garden, bike parking, ADA parking and an ADA-accessible portable restroom.

Construction on the park began last fall. The project also included a portion of right-of-way work, including street infrastructure and sidewalks, in partnership with the city of Bend. In addition, there is a safer pedestrian crossing at Penn Avenue and 11th Street to enable access from the neighborhood to the south.

“It’s great to open Goodrich Park with amenities that create a neighborhood gathering place, exercise opportunities, and a community play area for children,” said Jason Powell, construction manager, Bend Park and Recreation District.

For more information and photos, visit the Goodrich Park webpage.